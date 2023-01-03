More from Star Tribune
Nation
California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought
The snowpack in California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, offering hope that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and flows into reservoirs that provide water for drinking and farming.
Weather
As snow falls, no travel advised in parts of southern Minnesota
Poor conditions led the agency to issue a no travel advisory for 12 counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota, with more expected to be added to the list. Several Twin Cities suburbs called snow emergencies.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Over half a foot of snow possible, high 33
Brace for snow events to continue over the next two days. Totals could be in the 5 to 9 inch range.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow, 5" to 9"; high 33
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 3
Paul Douglas
Todd Nelson: Long duration snow and ice storm
Winter Storm & Ice Storm Warnings have been issued across parts of southern Minnesota, where plowable snow and significant icing will be possible through midweek. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson