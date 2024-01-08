More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow, 1 to 3 inches in metro; high 31
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 8
Local
Snowstorm warnings in place for southwestern, southern Minnesota today, 'much colder air' coming for the weekend
The metro will miss most of the snow that will fall ahead of the season's first below-zero readings of the season.
Paul Douglas
Snowy Scenes Continue This Week, Starting With The Monday Morning Commute
We have multiple chances for snow this week as winter has decided to show up. The first one up is Monday into Tuesday, with two timeframes for snow in the metro (Monday AM, then Monday Night/Tuesday). Parts of southwest MN could see 3-6" of snow. - D.J. Kayser
www.startribune.com
Nation
Winter storms dump snow on both US coasts as icy roads make for hazardous travel
A major winter storm bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to some communities spread across New England on Sunday, sending residents scurrying for their shovels and snowblowers to clear sidewalks and driveways.