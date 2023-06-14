More from Star Tribune
Activists say Benito the giraffe isn't living his best life in small Mexican zoo, want him moved
Benito the giraffe arrived in Mexico's arid northern border city of Ciudad Juarez just last month, and already the climate appears to be a problem — and he's only had to deal with the scorching heat of summer.
Morning forecast: Smoky, hazy; high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 14
Paul Douglas
More Smoke Than Rain Into The Weekend
Minnesota will get a taste of the heat with a shot at 90F today, and a streak of days near 90F next week. The best chance of a few T-storms? PM hours Saturday. Models bring smoke from Canadian wildfires into Minnesota today, turning a blue sky hazy-gray. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Young athlete in Montana climate change trial testifies he uses inhaler due to forest fire smoke
A high school athlete who along with 15 other young people took Montana to court over climate change testified Tuesday that increased smoke from forest fires makes it difficult for him to compete and that a doctor prescribed an inhaler to help his breathing problems.
Evening forecast: Low of 64; clear to partly cloudy with hazy skies returning
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.