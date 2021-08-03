More from Star Tribune
Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state
California's largest wildfire exploded again after burning for nearly three weeks in remote mountains and officials warned Tuesday that hot, dry weather would increase the risk of new fires across much of the state.
Paul Douglas
Approach of 90 Degree Heat Sparks Chance of Thunderstorms Thursday Into Sunday
I never thought I'd be tracking smoke plumes this summer. I just did not see that coming, but perhaps I should have. Exceptional drought gripping the western third of the nation is creeping east; Minnesota on the edge of some very dry conditions - the result of lower than normal precipitation since ever since late 2019. One or two rain storms won't pull us out of the drought - it will require a significant shift in the pattern, which may happen as early as this fall. But dry soil and low lake levels may worsen before any inevitable improvement down the road.
Business
PG&E says equipment may be tied to fire, touts improvements
Pacific Gas & Electric said its equipment may have been involved in starting a small wildfire that merged with a massive blaze now threatening homes in the Northern California mountains, a revelation that came Tuesday as the nation's largest utility briefed state regulators on plans to use intentional power shutoffs to try to prevent more fires.
Evening forecast: Low of 66; mainly clear, with smoke still from wildfires
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Duluth
Air quality alert extended through Wednesday for northern Minnesota as wildfire smoke lingers
The alert for the southern half of the state expired Tuesday afternoon.