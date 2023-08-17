More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Smoky haze, high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 17
Heavy rain and landslides have killed at least 72 people this week in an Indian Himalayan state
Days of relentless rain in India's Himalayan region have killed at least 72 people this week, a government official said Thursday, as a heavy monsoon triggered landslides and flash floods that have submerged roads, washed away buildings and left residents scrambling for safety.
Five-day heat wave headed for Minnesota
The hottest day of the year in the Twin Cities was 96 degrees on July 27 — a mark that could be eclipsed during the Saturday through Tuesday heat wave.
Canadian fires will blanket state with smoke the next two days
For a record 10th time this summer, state meteorologists issued a red category air quality alert.
Thursday: Air Quality Alert As Canadian Smoke Returns; 90s From Saturday Into Early Next Week
We're tracking air quality concerns with cooler and breezy conditions on Thursday across the state. However, a stretch of at least 4-5 days in the low to mid-90s is expected starting Saturday. - D.J. Kayser