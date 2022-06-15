More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Showers, storms likely; high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 15
World
6 dead in China as rain triggers landslides, house collapse
Heavy rain in China has claimed six lives this week and forced the evacuation of some 200,000 people.
Business
Floods leave Yellowstone landscape 'dramatically changed'
The forces of fire and ice shaped Yellowstone National Park over thousands of years. It took decades longer for humans to tame it enough for tourists to visit, often from the comfort of their cars.
Business
Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park
More than 10,000 visitors were ordered out of Yellowstone as unprecedented flooding tore through the northern half of the nation's oldest national park, washing out bridges and roads and sweeping an employee bunkhouse miles downstream, officials said Tuesday. Remarkably, no one was reported injured or killed.
Weather
Coming cooldown is a short one, with 100-degree weekend temps
Across much of southern Minnesota, temps Tuesday soared into the upper 90s and heat indexes hit triple digits. Temperatures are forecast to break 100 degrees Sunday and Monday