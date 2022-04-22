More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Showers, storms; high 57
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, April 22
Nation
Southwest fire crews brace for return of dangerous winds
Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious winds in the Southwest after a brief reprieve allowed them to attack flames from the air for the first time in days as a half-dozen large wildfires continue to grow in Arizona and New Mexico.
Evening forecast: Low of 41; some clouds with a little rain possible toward dawn
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Storm Chances Friday & Saturday With The First 70F Of 2022 Expected
We'll be tracking shower and storm chances - some of which could be strong - as we head through the next couple of days. A surge of warmth for Saturday will allow the Twin Cities to see the first 70F of the year. - D.J. Kayser