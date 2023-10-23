More from Star Tribune
Weather
Morning forecast: Showers move out, then PM sun; high 63
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 23
World
Large waves pound the northern Caribbean as Hurricane Tammy spins into open waters
Hurricane Tammy unleashed heavy waves in the northern Caribbean on Monday as it spun over open waters after making landfall in Barbuda.
Paul Douglas
Rain To Begin Monday - Strong Storms Tuesday? - Much Cooler Next Weekend
A few showers might still be around for the morning commute Monday, with two more rounds (early and late) of rain Tuesday. The later round could contain some hail. Then the other boot drops, and some snowflakes could be possible next weekend. - D.J. Kayser
World
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda
Norma strengthened slightly and dumped heavy rain after being downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday as it moved into mainland Mexico, while Hurricane Tammy left the Caribbean island of Barbuda with minor damage.