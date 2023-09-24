More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Showers likely, high 71
We needed the rain. Look for showers this morning and more rain potential this evening.
Nation
Mid-Atlantic coast under flood warnings as Ophelia weakens to post-tropical low and moves north
Tropical Storm Ophelia was downgraded to a post-tropical low on Saturday night but continued to pose a threat of coastal flooding and flash floods in the mid-Atlantic region, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Paul Douglas
Showers Linger Into Monday Night
This rain certainly helps, and some 1-2" amounts are possible for a few lucky towns before showers finally taper early Tuesday. A dry sky is expected Wednesday into the weekend (T-storms over far northern Minnesota) with another warm front. Check the blog for more details -Todd Nelson
Nation
Southern East Coast hit by flooding as Ophelia weakens to tropical depression and moves north
Residents in parts of coastal North Carolina and Virginia experienced flooding Saturday after Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near a North Carolina barrier island, bringing rain, damaging winds and dangerous surges.
Evening forecast: Low of 61; breezy and mild with periods of rain and thunderstorm possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.