More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Showers likely, high 59
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 20
World
46 dead after heavy rains, landslides in northern India
At least 46 people have died and several are missing after floods triggered by heavy rains hit the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, officials said Wednesday.
Paul Douglas
Lukewarm Weather Honeymoon Fades For Now But More 70s Possible Next Week
It was nice while it lasted but significant changes are coming - the inevitable cooling trend is coming. Nothing too harsh, no frozen water falling from the sky anytime soon. The arrival of chilly air will set off a period of rain today but amounts won't be too heavy (as much as we could use a few more good soakings before the ground freezes up later in November). After a seasonably brisk weekend temperatures may reach the 70s again by the middle of next week.
Evening forecast: Low of 51; partly cloudy at times ahead of a wet Wednesday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 74, mix of sun and clouds
It's likely the last warm day of fall, with cooler temps and rain on the way Wednesday and a chance of frost Thursday night.