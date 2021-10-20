Paul Douglas

It was nice while it lasted but significant changes are coming - the inevitable cooling trend is coming. Nothing too harsh, no frozen water falling from the sky anytime soon. The arrival of chilly air will set off a period of rain today but amounts won't be too heavy (as much as we could use a few more good soakings before the ground freezes up later in November). After a seasonably brisk weekend temperatures may reach the 70s again by the middle of next week.