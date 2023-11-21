More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Showers ending, high 42; cool, quiet Thanksgiving
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 21
Business
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving
Despite inflation and memories of past holiday travel meltdowns, millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving break.
Paul Douglas
A Chilly, Drama-Free Thanksgiving Holiday
A little light rain dribbles out of a stale cloud deck this morning, but skies dry out after lunch. Wednesday looks nice with sunshine and upper 40s. A colder wind whips up Thanksgiving Day, but the sun should be shining. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Light rain, high 46
We may see some drizzle Monday afternoon and evening but the rest of the week should be cold and dry.