Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low 64
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: 'It's a massive blow to accountability'
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey reacted to a City Council proposal to replace the city's police department with a new Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention that could include "licensed peace officers."
Afternoon forecast: 86, partly sunny, scattered storms
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
New Minneapolis voting center is ready for socially distant elections
The city is preparing for a surge of mail-in ballots as people avoid traditional polling places because of social distancing.
Nation
Protester: Seattle autonomous zone 'so fractured'
Members of the Seattle "occupied" protest zone remained defiant Thursday, days after Seattle's mayor said that officials will move to wind down the blocks-long span of city streets taken more than two weeks ago.