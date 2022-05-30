More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Pacific season's 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
Hurricane Agatha, the first of the eastern Pacific season, headed for a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns on Mexico's southern coast Monday amid warnings of dangerous storm surge and flooding from heavy rains.
Weather
Morning forecast: Severe storms possible
A thunderstorm is possible Monday morning, then partly sunny. Another chance of severe storms in the evening.
World
Indonesian fishermen rescue 10 more survivors of sunken boat
Ten more survivors of an Indonesian boat that sank three days earlier were rescued Monday by local fishermen, leaving 11 people still missing, an official said.
World
1st hurricane of 2022, Agatha heads for Mexico tourist towns
The first hurricane of the season formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast Sunday and rapidly gained power ahead of an expected strike along a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns as a major storm.