World
Flooding, landslides kill at least 25 people in Philippines
Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides, officials said Monday.
Weather
Powerful storm could bring tornadoes Tuesday, snow Thursday to state
A persistent cool period will extend well into next week, the National Weather Service said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 59; storms possible Tuesday night
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, April 11