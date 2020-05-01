More from Star Tribune
Nation
Police: 4 Amish children killed, 1 missing in buggy wreck
Authorities in Kentucky said four children died and one is missing after a buggy carrying an Amish family was swept away in the current while trying to cross a low-water bridge.
Video
Morning forecast: Scattered showers; high of 67
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Coronavirus
Teacher is at it 24/7 balancing home, virtual schooling
Emily Olin never imagined life like this – teaching her students virtually while tending to her own kids at the same time. There is joy, but also great anxiety in making sure everybody gets what they need daily.
Coronavirus
Protest at Michigan Capitol over virus order
Protesters returned to denounce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order and business restrictions.
Politics
Trump on Biden allegations: 'He should respond'
It was the first time the president addressed allegations of sexual assault against his Democratic rival.