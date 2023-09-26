More from Star Tribune
How climate change could affect where and when people travel
Travelers encountered many weather surprises this summer, from wildfires in Europe to knee-deep mud at Burning Man. Indeed, it was the hottest summer on record around the globe, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Morning forecast: Scattered showers, high 67
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 26
Paul Douglas
Weather Whiplash: From Drought To Flood
Clouds linger into midweek with a July rerun this weekend. October may kick off with 3 or 4 days of 80s. A warm ridge of high pressure stalling over the central US next week may spark temperatures 20-25F above average. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Afternoon forecast: More rain on the way, high 67
There's a good chance for more showers and storms later Monday afternoon into evening.