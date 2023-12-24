More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Local
One of the warmest Decembers on record in Minnesota will leave its mark on the landscape
The higher temperatures help some animals while causing havoc with others.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rainy, high 55
Expect it to be rainy Sunday into Monday with above average temperatures.
Paul Douglas
1-2" Rain May Fall Today Into Wednesday
Santa is packing his waders and Rudolph's red nose will be able to cut through the fog, mist and rain. Hey, is that sleigh lightning-proof? A Christmas Soaker! Wow. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 45; mild, plenty of clouds, a late-night shower in places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 50, rain on the way
Fog will continue into midday, with gradual clearing before rain arrives. It'll continue on Christmas and Christmas Eve, with 1 to 2 inches possible in the Twin Cities area.