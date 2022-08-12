More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Rainy a.m.
Expect a high of about 74 in the metro area.
World
European firefighters join battle to stop French wildfires
Firefighters from across Europe started arriving in France on Friday to help battle several wildfires, including a giant blaze ravaging pine forests in the southwest of the country.
World
Seasonal floods destroy over 2,500 homes in eastern Sudan
Deadly seasonal floods have collapsed more than 2,500 houses in eastern Sudan, state news has reported, leaving thousands homeless in an already impoverished region.
Nation
Governor says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance
Gov. Andy Beshear complained Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky, and urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region.
Evening forecast: Low of 63; cloudy with periods of rain and a thunderstorm late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.