More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain with our January thaw; high 37
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Jan. 16
Nation
EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California
Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California's long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month.
Paul Douglas
A mess of precipitation for MLK Jr. Day, but mostly rain in the metro
As we watch a system move through the central U.S. Monday, we'll see a mess of wintry precipitation across the state, including freezing rain, snow, and just plain rain. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento.