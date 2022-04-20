More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Rain moves in, high 48
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, April 20
'Wall of fire' forces evacuations near Arizona tourist town
Heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist town Tuesday, ripping through two-dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee.
Paul Douglas
Mother Nature Is Distracting Us
A quarter inch of rain or more will water your lawn today. A Colorado storm tracking into the Dakotas will pull 70-degree warmth into town Saturday, along with a few heavy T-storms and "humidity". You remember humidity, right? Sunday looks windswept but drier, with highs near 50F. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 39; overcast and breezy late with a shower in places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.