Weather
Morning forecast: Rain likely, high 73
After last night's storms we're in for even more rain Sunday, with some heavy rain possible.
World
With record heat and drought-stricken woods, Spain's Catalonia faces perfect wildfire conditions
Surveying the hills covered with near bone-dry pines stretching to the Pyrenees in the distance, Asier Larrañaga has reason to be on guard.
Variety
AP PHOTOS: Napa Valley wine grapes thrive after record rainfall, but cool weather may delay harvest
As sunlight spilled into California's famed Napa Valley on a summer day, rows of wine grapes reflected the benefits of this winter's record rainfall.
Paul Douglas
Scattered Showers And Storms Continue Sunday
As an area of low pressure starts to move out of the region, we'll continue to see hit-and-miss showers and storms with lighter rainfall amounts as we head toward Sunday. Highs remain mainly in the 80s this upcoming week, but highs around 90F could return in time for the 4th of July. - D.J. Kayser
World
Beijing heat wave clouds long weekend and sets multi-day temperature record
Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors.