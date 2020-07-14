More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 74, cooling off, risk of severe weather midafternoon
Morning forecast: Rain, cooler, high 71; heat returns late in week
Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan: 'It's a good day to be indigenous'
The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday it is dropping the "Redskins" name and Indian head logo.
Evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight
Dashcam video shows Black driver in Bloomington pulled over by police, at least one gun drawn — but it was a mistake
A Black man said thoughts of George Floyd went through his head as he sat in the back of a police squad car. Someone using his name led to an arrest warrant being issued.