Morning forecast: Rain arrives PM, snow Thurs.-Fri.; high today 52
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 10
World
Heavy rain in Sri Lanka leaves 16 dead, thousands displaced
At least 16 people have died in floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka following more than a week of heavy rain, officials said Wednesday.
World
Schools, roads closed, 1 person dead in snowstorm in China
A snowstorm that has lingered for several days in northeastern China has forced schools to close, suspended rail services, crushed greenhouses and left one person dead.
Paul Douglas
Nuisance Snow Coming - Plowable Up North
Rain arrives later today but tapers Thursday morning. Moisture is forecast to wrap entirely around the storm, approaching from the northwest Friday and Saturday. This "backlash" may spark an inch of slush in the metro, 3-4" Alexandria to Brainerd, with over a foot over far northern Minnesota. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 35; partly cloudy, with rain and maybe more on the way
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.