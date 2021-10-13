More from Star Tribune
World
Pamela hits Mexico's Pacific coast at hurricane force
Pamela hit Mexico's Pacific coast just north of the port city of Mazatlan Wednesday at hurricane force, bringing high winds and rain to the city.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain and wind, high 66
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 13
Nation
Wildfire nears Reagan's 'Western White House' in California
A major coastal highway remained closed Wednesday and evacuation orders were in place from a growing blaze driven by intense winds that raised the risk of wildfires in much of California.
World
Typhoon prompts Hong Kong to close schools, stock market
Hong Kong suspended classes, stock market trading and government services as a typhoon passed south of the city Wednesday.
Business
Southern California fire shuts highway, forces evacuations
Evacuation orders were expanded Tuesday for a growing wildfire driven by intense winds that has shut down a key Southern California highway for more than a day.