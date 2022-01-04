More from Star Tribune
Nation
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia
Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night in snow and freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 after a crash involving six tractor-trailers in Virginia, where authorities were struggling Tuesday to reach them.
Weather
Morning forecast: Quiet, warmer, high 32; snow tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 4
Nation
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the nation's capital Monday, closing government offices and schools and grounding the president's helicopter as 6 to 11 inches (15 to 28 centimeters) of snow ringed the area around Washington.
Paul Douglas
Fleeting Thaw Today Followed By Wednesday Snow and Another Arctic Smack
The much-heralded January Thaw arrives today, but it won't stick around very long. Another polar punch arrives Wednesday and temperatures hold below zero Thursday and much of Friday before some recovery. Get ready for another temperature roller coaster ride over the next 2 weeks.
Business
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
A winter storm that hit the mid-Atlantic on Monday combined with pandemic-caused shortages of airline workers to push flight cancellations to a holiday-season high, creating more frustration for travelers just trying to get home.