Morning forecast: Quiet and comfortable; high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 11
Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province
Two more U.S. military planes loaded with tons of aid for Pakistanis affected by flooding from deadly monsoon rains landed Sunday in southern Sindh province, one of the worst-affected regions in the impoverished country.
Crises forge Beshear's role as Kentucky's consoler in chief
Derrek McIntosh was left homeless twice within weeks — first by floodwaters that destroyed his eastern Kentucky home, then when a fire burned down the house he stayed in with relatives.
A Weather Recipe You'll Like This Week
Today will tickle your weather-taste buds with comfortable sunshine and a fresh breeze. Temperatures top 80F from Tuesday into Saturday. A few T-storms may sprout by late week but I don't see widespread, soaking rains. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid.