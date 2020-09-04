More from Star Tribune
Nation
Car drives through protesters in Times Square
The New York City Police Department said it is trying to locate the driver of a car that drove through a group of protesters blocking a street in Times Square.
Nation
Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect
A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through downtown was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, the U.S. Marshals Service said Friday.
Video
Morning forecast: Pleasant, sunny and warmer
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Donald Trump mocks the way Biden wears his mask
The president did acknowledge that face coverings are particularly important for the nation heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Politics
Trump pledges U.S. economic rebound on re-election
The president was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania as Wall Street suffered steep losses in technology stocks.