More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Henri weakens to tropical storm ahead of Northeast landfall
Henri weakened slightly to a tropical storm early Sunday but still packed wind gusts of up to 75 mph in some areas as it was slated to pummel a long stretch of northeastern coastline, where millions on New York's Long Island and in southern New England braced for the possibility of flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.
Nation
What's worse: Wind or rain? What to know as Henri approaches
Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm ahead of its expected landfall Sunday in the Northeast. Here's everything to know about this weekend's weather that's tropical in name, but far from its titular home:
Business
Live updates: Henri downgraded to tropical storm
The latest developments on the storm system moving through the Northeast:
Nation
New round of winds fuel fury of Northern California wildfire
Crews were digging in and burning out fire lines amid another round of high winds that contributed to the fury to a Northern California wildfire.