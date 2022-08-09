More from Star Tribune
South Korean rain turns roads into rivers, leaves 9 dead
Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea's capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations. At least nine people were killed — some drowning in their homes — and six others were missing, with more rain forecast, officials said Tuesday.
Paul Douglas
Warmer, Still Sunny Tuesday - Rain Chance Late In The Week
While Tuesday will feature brilliant blue skies, it will be a bit warmer than Monday as highs climb into the mid-80s. Our next rain chance - after the 1-3" of rain this past weekend - doesn't arrive until Friday. - D.J. Kayser
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders.
