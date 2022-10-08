More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Science This butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists now fight to save the last few in the world
More from Star Tribune
Science This butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists now fight to save the last few in the world
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society's oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
World
Tropical Storm Julia strengthens as it heads for Nicaragua
Tropical Storm Julia is gaining strength heading westward in the southern Caribbean, and authorities are preparing for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua.
Local
To stay or go: New flooding forces river towns to make hard choices
As increased rainfall and repetitive flooding strain aging infrastructure in many towns, residents along the Mississippi River ask the same question: Do we pack up and move out?
Nation
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath
William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.