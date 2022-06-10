More from Star Tribune
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny today with chance of storms
Expect a high of around 79.
World
Officials says southern Spain wildfire stabilized
As Spain braces for soaring temperatures this weekend, officials said Friday a wildfire in the south Spain that forced the evacuation of 2,000 people was stabilized and closer to being brought under control.
Evening forecast: Low of 61; thickening clouds ahead of chances for weekend rain
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Spotty Storm Chances Through Mid-Next Week
Spotty showers and storms are likely at times as we head through the middle of next week, with the best chance of rain occurring Saturday morning. We'll be around 80F for a high Friday and this weekend, but even warmer weather is expected next week with 90s expected Tuesday. - D.J. Kayser
World
Lightning storms in Albania flood cities, cause 1 death
Lightning storms in Albania flooded cities, caused power outages in the capital and led to the death of at least person Thursday, authorities said.