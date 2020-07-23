More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny; high of 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Federal agents tear gas Portland mayor
The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of protest against the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city.
Politics
Senate Dems push for eviction moratorium extension
Senate Democrats on Wednesday called on Republicans to stop a "looming evictions crisis" in the nation by passing an extension of a federal evictions moratorium that expires this Friday.
Nation
Pfizer: Vaccine trial has 'robust immune response'
The Trump administration will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for a December delivery of 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is developing.
Politics
Trump announces 'surge' of feds to more US cities
President Donald Trump says he's sending federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime..