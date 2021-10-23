More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Rick becomes hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
MEXICO CITY — Rick strengthened to a hurricane Saturday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit that coast by Monday. The U.S.…
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 50
The latest weather forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota
World
Tropical Storm Rick strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast
Tropical Storm Rick formed Friday off Mexico's southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit that coast at hurricane strength early next week.
Nation
Fire-scarred California braces for more storms, flash floods
Northern California residents relieved that this week's rain helped contain stubborn wildfires and soaked dry gardens were cleaning up Friday and preparing for a massive storm this weekend that could bring flash flooding to vast areas scorched by fire.
Business
Climate change disrupting natural cycles at drier Lake Tahoe
Drought fueled by climate change has dropped Lake Tahoe below its natural rim and halted flows into the Truckee River, an historically cyclical event that's occurring sooner and more often than it used to — raising fears about what might be in store for the famed alpine lake.