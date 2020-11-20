More from Star Tribune
Nation
Pfizer asks FDA to allow emergency use of vaccine
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring first shots as early as next month.
Politics
Biden meets top Democrats as challenges loom
President-elect Joe Biden held his first in-person meeting since winning the election with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.
Politics
Pelosi hopes McConnell's 'pause' on virus aid ends
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi noted that Congress has yet to pass any further coronavirus relief aid and placed blame for the inaction on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 40, mix of sun and clouds
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Doctors implore mask-wearing to protect health workers
The unprecedented number of COVID-19 deaths continued Thursday with another 72 fatalities and 7,877 cases announced by state health officials.