More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Powerful Typhoon Khanun lashes southwest Japanese islands, grounding flights and closing businesses
A powerful typhoon approached Japan's southwestern island of Okinawa on Tuesday, lashing the region with strong winds and high waves and forcing transportation to halt and stores to close.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high 88
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 1
Nation
Hawaii could see a big hurricane season, but most homes aren't ready
Jan Pappas and Ronald Yasuda hired a contractor to fasten the roof of their 1960s-era home to their walls with metal plates and nails so high winds of a potential hurricane wouldn't blow it away.
Paul Douglas
Sweaty Corn May Be Amping Up The Heat Index
It'll be sweaty again this week with temps returning to above average levels. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible around midweek with slightly cooler temps into the weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Phoenix has ended 31-day streak of highs at or above 110 degrees as rains ease a Southwest heat wave
A record string of daily highs over 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) in Phoenix ended Monday as the dangerous heat wave that suffocated the Southwest throughout July receded slightly with cooling monsoon rains.