World
Hurricane Hilary moves "very near" to Mexico's Baja coast packing deadly rainfall
Hurricane Hilary neared landfall on Mexico's Baja California peninsula as a still-dangerous Category 1 hurricane carrying so much rain that forecasters said ''catastrophic and life-threatening'' flooding is likely across a broad region of the southwestern U.S.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high 83
The weather should stay sunny and calm Sunday, with things expected to warm up substantially later in the week.
World
Firefighters curb blazes threatening 2 cities in western Canada but are 'not out of the woods yet'
Firefighters kept wildfires at bay near the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories as well as a threatened city in British Columbia, though no one claimed victory as forecasters warned that drier and windier weather was coming.
Business
As world warms, Sweden sees opportunity to grow its young wine industry
It's mid-afternoon in late summer and a fresh North Sea breeze blows through the vines at Kullabergs Vingård, a vineyard and winery at the vanguard of producers seeking to redefine what Swedish wine can be.
World
Canadian firefighters wage epic battle to save communities after mass evacuations
Firefighters battling wildfires in western Canada received help from reinforcements and milder weather Saturday, after the nation's worst fire season on record destroyed structures, fouled the air with thick smoke and prompted evacuation orders for tens of thousands of residents.