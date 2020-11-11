More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high 38
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
US Supreme Court unlikely to fully repeal 'Obamacare'
A more conservative Supreme Court appears unwilling to do what Republicans have long desired: kill off the Affordable Care Act.
Politics
Pompeo: US ready for transition to 2nd Trump term
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brushed off a question about whether the State Department is standing in the way of a successful transition by the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Politics
McConnell: We'll have transition, no nod to Biden
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday " I think we ought to quit all the hand wringing" as President Donald Trump, backed by Republicans in Congress, pursues legal challenges to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.
Politics
Biden says transition will move on, despite Trump
President-elect Joe Biden says "nothing's going to stop" his administration moving forward despite President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the race.