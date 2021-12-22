More from Star Tribune
Variety 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young chooses Nayte Olukoya, who promises: 'I'm moving to Minnesota'
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high 29
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 22
Paul Douglas
Mild Christmas Eve But Snowier Days Ahead
The pattern looks ripe for a conga-line of snowstorms (and some ice) from this weekend into early January as a dome of blistering cold over the western US provides Minnesota with consistent cold and a steady infusion of southern moisture. A little drizzle on Christmas Eve gives way to a few snowy inches Saturday, potentially plowable amounts Sunday night into Monday, with more snow late next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Officials: Tornado damages homes, cars in southwest Florida
A tornado smashed pool cages and toppled trees onto cars as it tore through southwest Florida on Tuesday, authorities said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Clearing skies, high 23
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 21