More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, cool; high 60
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, May 22
Paul Douglas
Acceptable Hail Etiquette on Area Highways?
Expect more sunshine and a whiff of early October in the air - today is as cool as it's going to be anytime soon. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Late spring Colorado snowstorm knocks out power for 210,000
A late spring Colorado snowstorm dumped several inches in the Denver metro area Saturday and knocked out electricity for about 210,000 customers, officials said.
Evening forecast: Low of 42; mostly cloudy, with a warmer Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado
Roofs and walls on a busy business stretch were turned to tangled rubble. Mobile homes were destroyed. Tornadoes are so uncommon in northern Michigan that Gaylord doesn't have a siren system to warn people about hazardous weather.