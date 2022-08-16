More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 16
Sudan floods continue to tear up homes; 66 people killed
Flash floods triggered by heavy rains continued to tear up homes across Sudan, an official said Tuesday, with the death toll rising to 66 since the start of the rainy season.
High temps, drought in China affect drinking water, crops
Unusually high temperatures and a prolonged drought are affecting large swaths of China, reducing crop yields and drinking water supplies.
Increasingly Soggier Days Ahead
Things are looking increasingly soggier this week with the best chance of more widespread rains across the northern half of the state through Midweek. Showers and storms become more likely across the southern half of the state later in the week, which may help ease the drought. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson