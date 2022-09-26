More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week.
World
Typhoon heroes: 5 Filipino rescuers drown in flooded village
Typhoon Noru left a trail of destruction in northern Philippine provinces on Monday with at least eight people dead, including a group of rescuers who were scrambling to save villagers trapped in floodwaters, officials said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 26
Business
Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked
Like every year, Arz Mohammed had planted his little patch of land in southern Pakistan with cotton. The crop would earn him enough so that, as he puts it, his family of five wouldn't be reduced to begging. Then came the deluge.
Paul Douglas
Breezy Weather Continues Monday - Tracking Frost And Freeze Concerns This Week
Another very Autumn day is ahead on Monday with mainly sunny skies and highs climbing to the low 60s in the metro on the back of still strong northwest winds. We will watch frost and freeze concerns both Tuesday and Wednesday morning in parts of Minnesota. - D.J. Kayser