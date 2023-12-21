More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 42
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 21
Paul Douglas
Cloudy Through The Holiday Weekend - Rain For Christmas
The odds of a white Christmas go down each and every day right now. In fact, it looks like we'll see rain move in as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Until then, no travel issues with mainly cloudy skies Thursday through Saturday. - D.J. Kayser
Slow-moving Pacific storm threatens to bring California flooding and mudslides
Heavy rains drenched parts of California on Wednesday, bringing the threat of flooding and mudslides as millions of people geared up for holiday travel, the National Weather Service said.
Evening forecast: Low of 28 and partly cloudy with a warmup coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 40, mostly sunny
It'll be mild in the Twin Cities area, with cooler temps up north. There's a chance of light rain Thursday night. Rain looks likely on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, with record highs possible. There's a chance of snow after the holidays.