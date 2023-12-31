More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 31
It will be a chilly but overall quiet weather day for New Year's Eve.
South Korea's capital records heaviest single-day snowfall in December for 40 years
The South Korean capital, Seoul, received the biggest single-day snowfall recorded in December for more than 40 years on Saturday but there have been no reports of any weather-related deaths or injuries.
Paul Douglas
Saturday Night Snow - Quieter For New Year's Celebrations
We should wake up Sunday to 0.5-1.5" of new snow in the metro from a clipper passing through Saturday Night. Otherwise, clouds will slowly decrease on Sunday with quiet weather to welcome in 2024. - D.J. Kayser
Eurostar cancels trains due to flooding, stranding hundreds of travelers in Paris and London
The holiday travel plans of hundreds of people were upended Saturday after Eurostar canceled train services to and from London because a tunnel under the River Thames became flooded.
Afternoon forecast: High of 31, snow on the way
Freezing rain in the Arrowhead has prompted a winter weather advisory until noon. Snow will develop from the northwest, moving through the state this evening and overnight, leaving a dusting in the Twin Cities area. New Year's Eve will be cool and clear.