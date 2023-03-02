More from Star Tribune
Nation
Storms roll east after slamming South; 10 deaths reported
A large storm system took aim at the Northeast on Friday, threatening heavy snow and coastal flooding after heavy winds and possible tornadoes damaged homes and buildings, left thousands without power and caused 10 deaths in a wide swath of the South and Midwest.
Nation
Some California mountain residents could be snowed in a week
Some residents stranded in Southern California mountain communities by a huge snowfall could be stuck for another week, an official said Friday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High near 40
Temps in the Twin Cities will reach a high near 40 Friday through the weekend, before a slight cooldown begins.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, March 3