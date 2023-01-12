More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 23
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Jan. 12
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 23; low clouds with a cooldown and quiet weather ahead
The latest weather outlook for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Bus service resumed, but icy conditions persisted in Twin Cities
The State Patrol responded to 82 crashes and 85 spinouts Wednesday morning.
Nation
Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent
Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California's central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and damaging winds.
Paul Douglas
Cloudy And Cooler Thursday - Quiet Through The Weekend
While clouds will stick around on Thursday, the warmer weather won't - only 20s for highs are expected in the metro. Warmer weather (30s) returns for the weekend with quiet conditions. Next week could be more active depending on how close systems get to home. - D.J. Kayser