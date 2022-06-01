More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink Mara opens tonight: Here's what it's like to launch the most anticipated restaurant in the Twin Cities
Eat & Drink Mara opens tonight: Here's what it's like to launch the most anticipated restaurant in the Twin Cities
Nation
Here's how the government wants to disaster-proof your home
On this first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, federal officials are launching a new initiative to modernize building codes so that communities can be more resilient to hurricanes, flooding, wildfires, and other extreme weather events that are intensifying due to climate change.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, cool, high 69
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 1
World
Hurricane Agatha kills 11, leaves 20 missing in south Mexico
Hurricane Agatha caused flooding and mudslides that killed at least 11 people and left 20 missing, the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca said Tuesday.
St. Cloud
Minnesota cleans up after 'destructive' storms deliver widespread damage
The city of Forada was hard hit by a tornado. Deer River and Eagle Bend also were hit.
Evening forecast: Low of 52; breezy with clouds, then clearing
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.