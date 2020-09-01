More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy and comfortable, high 74
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Biden calls on Trump to stop 'fomenting' violence
Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden is accusing Trump of forfeiting "any moral leadership in this country."
Politics
Trump won't condemn Kenosha shooting suspect
President Donald Trump on Monday refused to condemn the shooting suspect accused of killing two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, saying that "he probably would have been killed" if he hadn't fatally shot the demonstrators.
Lynx
Lynx coach and GM Cheryl Reeve on WNBA's social justice efforts
Reeve is interviewed by the Star Tribune's Michael Rand on the WNBA's social justice efforts.
Wolves
Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas on landing the No. 1 pick and what's next
Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas on landing the No. 1 pick and what's next.