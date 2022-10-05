More from Star Tribune
Nation
Florida's island dwellers dig out from Ian's destruction
Surrounded by Hurricane Ian's destruction, many residents of one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity or other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired.
Politics
Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: 'We're not going to leave'
President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: One more warm fall day
It may be the last warm fall day for a while. High of 73 Wednesday then temperatures cool off the rest of the week.
Nation
Son's images show him rescuing Mom from Ian's floodwaters
In one photo, Johnny Lauder's 86-year-old mother is in her Florida home, submerged nearly to her shoulders in black murky water, staring straight at the camera, mouth open.
Business
UN officials: Energy crisis shouldn't delay emissions slash
A switch back to coal and other fossil fuels by several countries to weather an energy crisis triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine shouldn't compromise efforts to curb greenhouse emissions, United Nations officials said Wednesday.