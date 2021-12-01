More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Paul Douglas
What December? Slushy Possibilities by Sunday
A rain shower early today gives way to 50 degrees, but clippers dropping slushy coatings on northern Minnesota will drag increasingly cold air south. Models hint at a few inches Saturday night into Sunday; maybe plowable north of MSP? Yes, it's about time. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 35; partly cloudy with a late shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
New Texas rules after blackout, but not for this winter
Regulators of Texas' oil and gas industry that buckled during February's deadly freeze moved Tuesday toward making some producers more prepared for cold weather, but not in time for this winter as the nation's power grid monitor warned the state is still at risk of blackouts.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 43, sunny and mild; cold rain/wintry mix overnight
We'll see a mild end to November, with increasing clouds after sunset and a clipper overnight. Cold rain is likely in the metro area, with a bit of accumulating snow in northern Minnesota, but warmer weather is on the way Wednesday.