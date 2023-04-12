More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Near record heat, high 84
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, April 12
Weather
First 80-degree day will be followed by possible record heat, and then ... more snow?
The warmth is likely to stay through the workweek, with a slight chance of — gulp — snow this weekend.
Paul Douglas
80s on Wednesday, slush potential by Monday
Enjoy a taste of early June (without the humidity or bugs) because we cool off late in the week. A few showers and T-storms are possible late Friday, with rain lingering into Saturday.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 60? Clear and mild tonight, with record warmth possible Wednesday
The latest outlook for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 81, breezy with a mix of sun and clouds
Have we skipped ahead to summer? It's 26 degrees above average. We'll see a few more days of warmth and then a cooldown, with a chance of a wintry mix Saturday night.